Multiple teams request Lamar Jackson to work out as WR

Could Lamar Jackson pull double duty this weekend in Indianapolis?

Multiple NFL teams have requested for the dual-threat Lousiville quarterback to work out as a wide receiver, in addition to working out as a QB, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Jackson hasn't announced yet if he will work out as a wideout.

In three years at Louisville, Jackson caught a grand total of zero passes for zero yards. He was, however, one of the nation's greatest ground threats, racking up 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing scores in 38 games.

Citing Jackson's size, athleticism and questionable accuracy, some analysts, most notably former Bills and Colts GM Bill Polian, have suggested that Jackson should change positions at the next level. That view point is not necessarily shared by all of the coaches and GMs making personnel decisions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, for instance, have no interest in seeing Jackson work out at any other position.

"Yeah, I'm not much on that," Reid said Wednesday. "I want to bring him in. Let's exhaust that other thing that we know he's good at and see. I'm just saying in general. This is a general statement: Let's get him in and let him wing it a little bit and see how he does. We'll be able to fit some things in there I'm sure."

Newsome said Friday, "On our board, he's a quarterback."

Jackson is scheduled to speak at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday. He is also slated to work out with the QBs on Saturday.