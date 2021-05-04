Lamar Jackson among individuals helped by 2021 NFL Draft; Russell Wilson among vets hurt

This was already going to be a critical season for Lock, who enters his third year with the Denver Broncos. The team traded for veteran ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, and it's clear those two will be competing for the starting job. What Lock won't be doing this offseason is figuring out where his next home will be, primarily because the Broncos passed on the opportunity to draft Fields with the ninth overall selection. It seemed that Denver general manager George Paton would've been salivating at the chance to grab a young quarterback who was so highly regarded in a deep signal-caller class. Instead, Paton claimed the decision to ignore Fields -- and take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II -- which made plenty of sense because the Broncos brass is confident about their quarterback room. Look, nobody knows who's going to win the quarterback job this fall. It also remains to be seen how much Surtain, the best cornerback in this draft, can help the Broncos compete against the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. What is apparent is that Lock has enough faith from his bosses that he'll have a real opportunity to show he can lead this team to great heights. He finished last in the league in completion percentage last season and tied for the most interceptions thrown on a team that finished 5-11. Most young quarterbacks don't get many second chances after numbers like those. We'll see what Lock can do with his (unless, of course, the Broncos can wrangle Rodgers away from Green Bay in a trade).