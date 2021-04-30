Around the NFL

Jaguars select Clemson RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 11:32 PM
With their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the Clemson well.

The Jags made running back Travis Etienne the No. 25 overall pick.

After Jacksonville made Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick, adding Etienne marked the first time in the Common Draft era that a QB and RB from the same school were selected in the first round of the same draft by the same team, per NFL Research.

A home-run hitter, Etienne owns the balance to slip through tackles on the ground and is the draft's best pass-catcher. Lightning in a bottle, Etienne had 2,571 rush yards after contact over the last three seasons (most in FBS), per Pro Football Focus. He also forced 187 missed tackles on rushes over the previous three seasons (most in FBS).

Etienne flies on the field, is a perfect outlet for Lawrence, and can excel in the screen game.

Etienne pairs well with undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, who shined last year as a between-the-tackles runner. The duo can both break tackles on the second level, which should help quickly turn around the Jags' offense.

In one night, Urban Meyer and company completely transformed their offense with two of the most dynamic players in the 2021 NFL Draft

