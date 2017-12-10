Kobe Bryant visits the Eagles in California

From Los Angeles to Shanghai to Philly, Kobe Bryant is one of the most notable athletes in our generation. Growing up in Philadelphia, Bryant had two loves, basketball and the Philadelphia Eagles. After getting drafted out of Lower Merion High School, Bryant repped his Eagles fandom all the time, including on the Lakers' bench.
Bryant's influence has reach over into all major sports. Many NFL stars have joined Bryant by retweeting the #MambaMentality hashtag on Twitter.
We'll see how effective that #MambaMentality is on Sunday when the Eagles battle for playoff seeding against the first place Los Angeles Rams.