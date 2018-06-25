Kirk Cousins still drives his dented van with pride

Published: Jun 25, 2018 at 07:49 AM

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Kirk "$84 million guaranteed" Cousins is still cruisin' in his 2000 GMC Savana passenger van.

Kirk bought the van from his grandmother for $5,000. Even though Cousins is the second-highest paid player in the NFL (and can afford a fleet of late model vans), he's still the same guy who was drafted No. 102 overall in 2012. cues soundtrack

2. The Miami Dolphins and Ashley HomeStore surprised 100 kids with new beds at the Hope to Dream Sleepover event.

3. Odell Beckham's ankle looks pretty healthy...

4. Speaking of NFL stars playing other sports, Marshawn Lynch played in a charity softball game hosted by Warriors center JaVale McGee.

Beast Mode wasn't exactly Bo Jackson-esque, but it looked like he had fun with Steph Curry, Richard Sherman, and other Bay Area sports stars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz makes one amazing pizza

The Chiefs' star tackle is as good at making pizza as he is at blocking defenders. Try his recipe today.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 
news

Try Whitney Mercilus' amazing burger recipe

Houston Texans LB Whitney Mercilus kicks off The Checkdown's Sunday Cooking series with a mouthwatering burger you need to try. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW