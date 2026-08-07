Kirk Cousins, Maxx Crosby scuffle at Raiders practice: 'Two leaders of our team going at it'

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins and star pass rusher Maxx Crosby got into a scuffle late in practice Friday before their teammates quickly jumped in and separated them.

Cousins, who is operating the first-team offense in training camp, remained on the field to finish the drive. Crosby, however, was sent to the sideline.

“Those are two leaders of our team going at it, so that is part of camp,” coach Klint Kubiak said. “Obviously, if you fight in a game and throw a punch in game, then you're out of the game. So we've got to be smart and treat it like a game.”