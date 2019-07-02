Kawhi Leonard could've gone All-Pro in the NFL

"(Spurs head coach Gregg) Popovich informed Leonard that his defense would determine his minutes. (San Diego State University strength coach Randy) Shelton, who also trains professional football players, treated Leonard like a shutdown corner. Shelton made him backpedal through speed ladders, wiggling his hips and cycling his feet, as if shadowing a receiver running post patterns. In his second season, Leonard averaged more than 30 minutes as he began to anticipate sets and diagnose pick-and-rolls. "I look at film," (Leonard) explains, "but more than watching individual players, I'm trying to watch a team's whole offensive scheme. I'm trying to know their tendencies so I can... guess. That's what it comes down to, really, making the best guess. I'm trying to change up their scheme."