Saturday, May 23, 2020 07:44 PM

Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz makes one amazing pizza

Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

The Checkdown's Sunday Cooking series offers up star recipes from star players around the league.

Up next: It's not all barbecue in Kansas City. Take a look at Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz's perfect pizza recipe and thank us after you follow it for yourselves at home.

Ingredients:

Dough:

  • 20 oz bread flour
  • 13 oz water
  • 0.4 oz kosher salt
  • 1 packet of rapid rise or instant yeast

Pizza:

  • 1 can of San Marzano tomatoes, puréed
  • 8 oz fresh mozzarella Ball, pulled apart or sliced by hand
  • 4 oz pepperoni, sliced
  • Fresh basil
  • Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
  • Red pepper flakes

Recipe:

Dough:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix until the flour is fully absorbed.
  2. Create an even dough ball and place back into the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and rest 8-12 hours.
  3. Split dough into 4 dough balls. Form each piece by hand into a smooth dough ball and place in individual plastic bags. Put in fridge for 2-5 days.

Pizza:

  1. Approx. 2 hours before making the pizza, take the dough out of the fridge to allow it to come to room temp before beginning.
  2. An hour before cooking, place Baking Steel (7) on 2nd highest rack in your oven and put the oven as hot as it can go, 550* or 500*.
  3. Stretch pizza dough by hand to as thin as you can get it, using extra bread flour to prevent the dough from sticking.
  4. Switch oven from bake to broil high.
  5. Put stretched dough onto a pizza peel that has a thin layer of semolina flour applied.
  6. Give the peel a shake to make sure dough is moving, then put a very light layer of sauce on the dough, and lightly salt it.
  7. Give the peel another shake, then add dry basil and red pepper flake, if desired.
  8. Add cold chopped mozzarella and shake peel to make sure dough is still moving.
  9. Add pepperoni, and a splash of olive oil if desired.
  10. Place pizza into oven and cook until edges of the dough have black spots, cheese begins to brown, pepperoni is crusty, and the bottom of the dough has some stability and firmness to it. Approx. 3-4 minutes.
  11. Remove pizza from oven, add fresh basil and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, if desired. Slice and enjoy!

