Justice League of Rookies

Published: Nov 14, 2017 at 06:08 AM

Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. It seems like having all of these characters in a movie is too good to be true. However, in DC's new movie, Justice League, these heroes team up to save the world.

With the movie being released on Thursday night, November 16th, we here at The Checkdown have taken the liberty of creating a justice league of our own. Except instead of enlisting superheroes, we used rookies.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette as Wonder Woman

JLleo

If Wonder Woman is the princess of the Amazons, then Fournette is the prince of Jacksonville. Fournette shares several traits with Diana Prince: they are both fast, strong, and have great vision. All these traits were on display when Fournette played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Before he was drafted by the Jaguars, Fournette was labeled the complete package, a can't-miss running back, well he hasn't disappointed so far.

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky as Aquaman

trubiskyJL

While Aquaman is throwing his trident, Trubisky is throwing strikes to his receivers. Trubisky had one of his best games of the season last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He completed 60% of his passes with 297 yards and a touchdown, and he might be the strongest quarterback in the league. If you think this pretty boy assassin isn't as strong as Aquaman, think again.

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey as Cyborg

mccaffreyJL

McCaffrey attended Stanford, where he set multiple school records, and while he isn't part machine like Cyborg, he is a Swiss army knife for the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey can be used as a running back, wide receiver, and even a kick returner. Just halfway through the season, McCaffrey already has 777 all-purpose yards.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt as Flash

karremJL

Barry Allen may be the fastest man on the planet, but Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt might give him a run for his money. Just like the Flash, Hunt was thrust into the spotlight thanks to his incredible speed and agility. During his first regular season game against the New England Patriots, Hunt accumulated 246 total yards and three touchdowns. Hunt may not be able to reverse time, he's still fast enough to turn on the afterburners and kiss defenders goodbye.

Pittsburgh Steelers DE TJ Watt as Batman

wattbatman

A billionaire by day and a caped crusader by night, Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, helped create the Justice League. During the night, Batman uses hand to hand combat and brute strength to overpower his enemies, just like Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt. In his first game, he recorded two sacks and had an interception. The Dark Knight might have to wear mask, but Watt is already making his present felt and he doesn't even wear a cape!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE