Justice League of Rookies

If Wonder Woman is the princess of the Amazons, then Fournette is the prince of Jacksonville. Fournette shares several traits with Diana Prince: they are both fast, strong, and have great vision. All these traits were on display when Fournette played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Before he was drafted by the Jaguars, Fournette was labeled the complete package, a can't-miss running back, well he hasn't disappointed so far.