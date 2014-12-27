Josh Gordon suspended by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they suspended Josh Gordon for Week 17 for violation of team rules.
NFL Media columnist Michael Sliver reported that Gordon and quarterback Johnny Manziel (who's on injured reserve) were both absent from the Browns walkthrough Saturday. NFL Media's Albert Breer confirmed the receiver's absence was the cause of the suspension, per a source briefed on the situation.
Gordon was suspended for 10 games earlier this year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
As Breer notes, Gordon missing his 11th game will keep the wideout from accruing a season toward free agency -- players must play in six games to earn a year of eligibility toward becoming a free agent.
Upon his return, Gordon didn't look close to the player that led the league in receiving in 2013. Criticized for being out of shape and not on the same page with his quarterbacks, Gordon compiled just 24 receptions for 303 yards and zero touchdowns in his five games this season.
With rookie Connor Shaw starting against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Browns will be hindered without Gordon as a security blanket for the young signal-caller as Cleveland tries to earn its first a non-losing season since 2007.
The suspension generates questions about Gordon's future in Cleveland in 2015. The previous administration considered trading the troubled receiver prior to the 2013 season. Now, after a lost season, there is a chance the new one might consider moving on from the gifted but misguided wideout.
As for Johnny Football, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Manziel was fined for being late to medical treatment, per a Browns source. Since the rookie is on IR, he was not required to attend the walkthrough.
Receiver Phil Bates has been added to the Browns' roster to fill Gordon's spot for Sunday, but he's since been ruled out.
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