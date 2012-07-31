Jerry Jones visits with Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant

Jerry Jones might still be "pissed" at Dez Bryant, but the Dallas Cowboys owner has at least reopened the lines of communication with his troubled wide receiver.
NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke with Jones, who said he had "a great visit" with Bryant at Cowboys training camp.
"You know as a daddy sometimes, you're not supposed to spank when you're mad," Jones told Rapoport on Tuesday . "I wanted to get the information, like I said the other day, but I also wanted to get my mind right so we could really have a good talk about it."
Jones' frustration stems from Bryant's arrest this month for allegedly assaulting his mother during a dispute. Angela Bryant has since signed an affidavit stating she doesn't intend to press charges.
This will likely allow Bryant to get off the hook legally, but it's another disappointing chapter in a Cowboys career too often marked by head-scratching fits of poor behavior.
Meanwhile, Bryant continues to show the abilities of a stud on the field. He's been schooling rookie cornerback Morris Claiborne in camp, with Jones calling his last two practices "lights out."
And that's exactly the reason the owner has steam coming out of his ears. Bryant has the talent to be nearly peerless at his position. Dez is the only thing that can stop Dez.