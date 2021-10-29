Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

Typically, there is nothing I enjoy more than breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' offensive tape. It's an opportunity to study the creative schematics from one of the best minds in football. However, I am beginning to wonder if Kyle Shanahan will ever become an elite head coach.

It is hard to call someone with a Super Bowl appearance an underachiever, but that 2019 campaign has been the outlier in Shanahan's San Francisco tenure. In fact, that's the only season in which Shanahan's 49ers have posted a winning record. We're in Year 5 now, and San Francisco has stumbled out the gates to a disappointing 2-4 mark. All in all, Shanahan is 31-39 as the Niners' head man. While I can appreciate his savvy as a play-designer who created a system that became the envy of the league, I cannot give Shanahan a pass on the W-L front. Not when two of his disciples, Sean McVay (49-22) and Matt LaFleur (33-7), are enjoying exceptional success utilizing variations of his scheme.

Fair or not, the offensive guru's record falls well below the line, and it is hard to ignore the facts after four-plus years. With a roster that has been hailed as one of the best in football throughout his tenure, Shanahan has been unable to field a consistent winner. Sure, injuries have contributed to the 49ers' failures, but other teams have found ways to reach the winner's circle without some of their A-listers on the field (SEE: Baltimore under John Harbaugh). Through clever scheming and excellent game management, it is possible to knock off opponents with the other units (defense and special teams) leading the way. The head coach must be willing to change the approach to give his team the best chance to win with the players who are available on that day.