Colts among five teams that need to dominate 2018 NFL Draft

2017 record: 9-7

Premium draft capital: Round 1, Nos. 21 and 22 overall | Round 2, Nos. 53 and 56 overall | Round 3, No. 96 overall

Analysis: The Bills are coming off their first playoff appearance in a very long time. They accomplished that goal even after trading several prominent players like Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus. They are in prime position to upgrade their roster this spring as they look to take the next step. They own two first-round picks (courtesy of the trade with the Chiefs in last year's draft) and two-second round picks (courtesy of the Sammy Watkins trade). They need to identify their quarterback of the future in this draft class, and they have the ammunition to move up if their desired target starts to drop down the board. They also need to add some talent up front on the defensive side of the ball.