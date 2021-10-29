NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Marc Ross: The Jameis Winston Revenge Game! This prediction might go beyond bold to a little crazy, but stranger things have happened. In case you forgot, Winston was drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, and the team let him walk after five seasons. (He threw for a league-leading 5,109 passing yards with 33 TDs -- also logging an NFL-high 30 picks -- during his final year in Tampa.) On Sunday against his former team, Winston records his first 300-yard passing game since 2019 and outduels Tom Brady to lead the Saints to their third straight win this season. The performance also hands Brady his third consecutive regular-season loss to the Saints.

James Jones: One matchup everyone is looking forward to: Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson vs. Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs﻿ on Sunday Night Football. Jefferson was the fifth wideout selected in the 2020 NFL draft, while Diggs was the eighth cornerback off the board. A season and a half later, Jefferson easily leads the class in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,942), while Diggs comfortably owns the most interceptions (10, including two pick-sixes this season). The last time Diggs and Jefferson faced off was Nov. 9, 2019, when Jefferson's top-ranked LSU team beat Diggs' No. 2 Alabama squad 46-41. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 79 yards, but per Pro Football Focus, Diggs was not the primary defender in coverage on any of the wideout's targets. In their first head-to-head matchup in the NFL, Jefferson comes out the winner with a career-best 200 receiving yards. (As a former NFL receiver, I had to go with the wideout -- even if he is a Viking.)