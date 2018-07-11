Is Justin Tucker a lock for the Hall of Fame?

View this post on Instagram

Let’s do this! Me and my brothers from the NFL, MLB, and UFC are challenging each other to see who can raise the most money to help Hawai‘i’s volcano victims. Are you with me? Join our challenge, Help Hawaii, and Be a Hero. Give now: www.HeroesforHawaii.org @KamuGrugierHill #MarcusMariota, @thewongone808 , @blessedmma , @yancymedeiros @isiahkf #HEROES4HAWAII