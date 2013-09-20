Injury roundup: Reggie Bush, Dez Bryant improving

Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a knee injury, but all week the team has been optimistic that he would be ready to face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
On Friday, Bush backed up that optimism. Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reported that Bush wore a sleeve on his knee and didn't look hampered while catching passes during Friday's practice.
Signs look promising for Bush to play this week, but the Lions probably will keep his status a mystery until game time. He's officially listed as questionable.
Here are the other injury report nuggets you need to know:
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant reportedly looked much better at practice Friday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It sounds like he will play through the back injury, and he has a chance to be effective. Bryant told NFL Media's Desmond Purnell on Friday that "it's nothing major...it's nothing that will affect me in the long run or throughout this season."
Bryant is probable after returning to practice Friday. Defensive end Anthony Spencer (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams after missing practice.
- Cleveland Browns coach Rob Chudzinski confirmed that new running back Willis McGahee will play in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano said at his Friday press conference that guard Carl Nicks is expected to play in his first game of the season Sunday against the New England Patriots. Nicks is officially questionable.
- Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (concussion) remained out of practice Friday, according to coach Mike McCarthy. Lacy was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite not practicing all week. James Starks will start at running back for the Packers. Safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) has been ruled out.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (hip) missed his third day of practice Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Rice will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but the team listed him as doubtful. He's a long shot. Ravens running back Bernard Pierce is expected to start at running back with Rice's hip flexor strain regarded as a two-week injury, a source told The Baltimore Sun. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport adds that Rice is very, very unlikely to play.
- Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman has been listed as questionable for "Sunday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tillman was a limited participant in practice on Friday due to a knee injury.
- Indianapolis will be without safety LaRon Landry for Sunday's contest against the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts announced Friday. Landry has been battling an ankle injury.
- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who hasn't played a regular season down due to a foot injury, has been a full participant in practice on back-to-back days. Bell's status for Sunday's game is questionable, according to Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Bell's return would be a surprise, but a huge boost. Tight end Heath Miller (knee) was listed as probable.
- Quinton Coples likely will make his 2013 regular season debut Sunday when his Jets take on the Buffalo Bills, according to New York coach Rex Ryan. The Jets defensive lineman has been recovering from surgery on his ankle. He's probable.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) and Rashard Mendenhall (toe) looked "fine" at practice Friday. Both are listed as questionable, but they should play in Sunday's tilt with the New Orleans Saints.
- The Atlanta Falcons will be without offensive tackle Sam Baker on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of foot and knee injuries. Wide receivers Roddy White (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee) are both questionable. So is cornerback Asante Samuel (thigh). The Falcons are without at least four starters from last week's game, including running back Steven Jackson, who was declared out with a thigh injury.
- Niners coach Jim Harbaugh called tight end Vernon Davis (hamstring) a game-time decision. Safety Eric Reid (concussion) is also questionable. Harbaugh also said Aldon Smith, arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, is expected to play against Indianapolis.
- Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown (toe) officially is out. The All-Pro's 78-game consecutive start streak will be snapped.
- The Saints listed defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley (calf), guard Jahri Evans (hamstring) and running back Mark Ingram (toe) as questionable. They didn't practice all week, so they look like long shots to play against the Cardinals.
- Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace was added to the injury report Friday with a groin injury. He was limited in practice Friday, but the injury came out of nowhere.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot, questionable) returned to a limited practice Friday. He sounds like a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks.
- The Carolina Panthers will be without three players in their already shaky secondary, safety Quintin Mikell (ankle) and cornerbacks D.J. Moore (knee) and Josh Thomas (concussion) won't play against the New York Giants.
- San Diego Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o (foot) is doubtful to make his NFL debut. Right tackle D.J. Fluker suffered a concussion in practice this week and won't play against the Tennessee Titanson Sunday, Rapoport reported.
- Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (hip) is probable to play Sunday night versus the Steelers, despite leaving practice early Thursday.
- Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis was a late add to the team's injury report. Davis is officially questionable with an ankle injury.
- Denver Broncos pass rusher Shaun Phillips sat out of Saturday's practice with back spasms. He officially is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Oakland Raiders. Phillips brushed off questions about his health, telling reporters his absence from practice was just "precautionary." Phillips expects to play Monday. Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (foot) also is questionable.