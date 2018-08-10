How to build the perfect 'Madden' QB

No two words raise a 'Madden' player's blood pressure quite like "QB Vision" -- the Madden '06 feature that assigned a field of vision for each signal-caller based on their awareness. The simple solution to that tricky problem? Just use Peyton Manning, whose field-sized cone didn't need to be adjusted before throwing the perfect pass. Just like Manning, our perfect 'Madden' QB could see the whole field at all times.