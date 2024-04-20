 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

Published: Apr 20, 2024 at 07:06 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Changing coasts and changing conferences, Austin Ekeler is likely to be sharing backfields with another first-round quarterback.

Having played the past seven seasons with former first-rounders Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert, Ekeler's set to play his first season with the Washington Commanders in 2024. It's next door to a guarantee that Ekeler will be playing with another first-rounder, as Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and doesn’t plan on shopping it.

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye, Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.

"Heck, no. I ain't got time to do the homework," Ekeler said recently in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio. "That's not my job, that's not my job. I'll leave that to the administration to do that. Whoever we end up picking, if that's the route we choose to go, then I'll do some homework then. But until they give me that person's name, I ain't even worried about it."

Whether it's Maye or Daniels, Ekeler is likely to play a major part in their rookie season -- and they for him during his first Washington campaign.

Related Links

Despite dealing with injury issues and missing three games in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler still hauled in 55 receptions, marking the fifth consecutive year in which he's had at least 50 catches.

Whether it was Rivers or Herbert, Ekeler proved to be a go-to back in the passing game, having posted 400-plus receiving yards in six of his seven seasons.

Now, Ekeler, who's tallied 8,239 scrimmage yards and 69 total touchdowns in his career, will be catching balls from Daniels, Maye or potentially another former first-rounder, Marcus Mariota, a free-agent add for the new-look Commanders just like Ekeler.

While he's not studying up on his future QB, Ekeler is doing his best to lay the groundwork for the Commanders' franchise renovation.

2024 will be the second season for Washington under Josh Harris' ownership and the first for general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Ekeler is one of a host of veteran signees, along with Zach Ertz, Nick Allegretti, Dorance Armstrong, Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu and many more.

The Commanders' new RB1 is set on setting the tone.

"There's a lot of new moving parts, new ownership, new coaches, a lot of new faces around, and so the energy has been great, because it's been a new clean slate for a lot of people in that organization, including all the new free agents that came in," Ekeler said. "So, we're bringing the energy with us. We have some older guys who have been leaders across this league, including myself, and we know that culture is important. And so that's why we're here out in OTAs, making sure we're building that as far as making sure we're buying in, making sure people are getting to know each other. We're spending time with each other. We're pushing each other. We're not letting each other get by and slack off. I think it's those types of things, creating that environment early is what's going to lead into giving yourself a chance down the road."

So, as Ekeler and Co. look to lay the groundwork, a presumptive new signal-caller will look to settle in. By that time, perhaps Ekeler will have started to study up on his newest teammate.

"Who knows what the draft is and what that plays out like, regardless of what happens there, we gotta make sure with the guys here we're starting that ecosystem," Ekeler said, "and that whoever we bring in, we kind of engulf them in there and show them the standard and make sure we hold everyone to it and have a good time at the same time, so we can look forward to giving ourselves an opportunity to win when it comes to the fall."

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
news

Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
news

Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Dave Canales on improving Panthers: 'It's about building a great team, and then Bryce (Young) can just do his part'

The Carolina Panthers know they need to improve the situation around Bryce Young, but coach Dave Canales wants to build a team around the quarterback, not for the quarterback. "I think it's not about surrounding Bryce (Young) with great players; it's about building a great team," Canales said. 
news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'

With the draft now only a week away from kicking off in Detroit, front of mind for Joe Hortiz in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers is how to best utilize the team's No. 5 overall pick, and the negotiation power that comes with that high-value selection.