Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

Despite dealing with injury issues and missing three games in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler still hauled in 55 receptions, marking the fifth consecutive year in which he's had at least 50 catches.

Whether it was Rivers or Herbert, Ekeler proved to be a go-to back in the passing game, having posted 400-plus receiving yards in six of his seven seasons.

Now, Ekeler, who's tallied 8,239 scrimmage yards and 69 total touchdowns in his career, will be catching balls from Daniels, Maye or potentially another former first-rounder, Marcus Mariota, a free-agent add for the new-look Commanders just like Ekeler.

While he's not studying up on his future QB, Ekeler is doing his best to lay the groundwork for the Commanders' franchise renovation.

The Commanders' new RB1 is set on setting the tone.

"There's a lot of new moving parts, new ownership, new coaches, a lot of new faces around, and so the energy has been great, because it's been a new clean slate for a lot of people in that organization, including all the new free agents that came in," Ekeler said. "So, we're bringing the energy with us. We have some older guys who have been leaders across this league, including myself, and we know that culture is important. And so that's why we're here out in OTAs, making sure we're building that as far as making sure we're buying in, making sure people are getting to know each other. We're spending time with each other. We're pushing each other. We're not letting each other get by and slack off. I think it's those types of things, creating that environment early is what's going to lead into giving yourself a chance down the road."

So, as Ekeler and Co. look to lay the groundwork, a presumptive new signal-caller will look to settle in. By that time, perhaps Ekeler will have started to study up on his newest teammate.