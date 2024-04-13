 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Published: Apr 13, 2024 at 12:51 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After having one of his best NFL seasons in 2023 with the Panthers, linebacker Frankie Luvu was rewarded in free agency with a three-year, $36 million deal to join the Washington Commanders last month.

Since the signing, the linebacker has been the subject of praise from both old friends and new teammates for his energy and recent surge in production.

One Commanders teammate, safety Jeremy Chinn, is especially familiar with the linebacker's game, as he shared the field in Carolina with Luvu the last three years before also departing for Washington this spring.

"Frankie's a dog," Chinn said, via the team website. "They're definitely gonna get somebody who's high energy, somebody who's gonna put his all on the line every single Sunday, every single week."

Related Links

Luvu's career started in 2018 with the Jets, where he acted in a limited role for three years, accumulating four starts and 59 tackles in that span. But after joining the Panthers in 2021, the now-27-year-old Luvu worked his way up the depth chart, starting 14 games in 2022 and all 17 this most recent season. He has recorded a combined 236 tackles the past two years, along with 12.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, a trio of forced fumbles and an interception.

With such a quick ascent up the defensive rankings heading into the next phase of his career, one of his new teammates expressed he's just glad to be on the same side now. Quarterback Marcus Mariota spent a season with the Falcons in 2022, and joked that he has had his fill of Luvu lining up against him while both were in the NFC South, after being sacked three times in two games against the Panthers that year.

"Aside from him hitting me all the time, I've gotten to know him a little bit over the course of the last six or seven years," Mariota said. "Man, if you ever just turn on tape and watch that guy run around and make plays, it's really, really impressive."

With the Commanders, Luvu will also get the chance to work with one of the best players around at his position, as he's set to play alongside Bobby Wagner. The nine-time Pro Bowler also signed in Washington this offseason and has already expressed excitement at working with Luvu, saying he's "always watched his game from afar."

For his part, Luvu knows working with the veteran on a daily basis can only be a boon for his game.

"He's the epitome of a linebacker," Luvu said. "He does it all. Student of the game, how he goes about his ways and habits, watching film. You can name it all. So, to have him in the building and to work with him, it's just a blessing."

As for his goals for continuing his upward trajectory with a new team, Luvu said he wants to emphasize his diverse skillset, believing he can be categorized as more than just a standard linebacker.

"You can put me anywhere and we're gonna go get it," Luvu said.

The Commanders officially opened offseason activities on April 2, and will have another voluntary minicamp April 22-24 before OTAs kick into gear in May.

Related Content

news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield negotiations: 'We want them here long term'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team wants Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. "long term." 