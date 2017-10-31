Halloween is one of the most inclusive holidays on the calendar. There's no need to splurge on gifts, attend awkward family dinners, or think about the negative origin of the holiday. Your biggest dilemma is figuring out what you're going to wear for your costume. Some spend months preparing elaborate custom costumes while others raid the racks of Party City looking for last-minute Halloween garb.
Your favorite NFL stars aren't too cool to dress up for Halloween. From Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein to Andy Dalton as Danny Zuko from Grease, here's your Halloween 2017 NFL Costume Roundup.
This looks extremely expensive for an outfit you'll only wear once, Geno should at least get some more use out of this for Comic-Con.
This is an awesome tribute to a '90s classic -- I still don't know how the Academy snubbed this film.
Is Cam abandoning his Superman alter ego? Or, is he hinting at his role in a Superman vs. The Incredibles blockbuster that no one knows about?
This is great, but Dalton should've grown his hair out and slicked it back for a redhead John Travolta look.
Gronkenstein is a tad bit slow, but he would still be All-Pro.
The resemblance is uncanny. It's a tad early, but this is the NFL Player Halloween Costume of the year -- crown him!
Fun Fact: Did you know that in the UK -- the birthplace of the puzzle book series -- it's called Where's Wally?
Retired WR Randy Moss and DB Charles Woodson as One Another
There are 15 Pro Bowls and 7 All-Pro 1st Team selections in this photo -- look at greatness.
Having the little one dressed as Tommy takes this family costume idea to the next level.
I know everyone's clamoring for that hot fire Halloween mixtape to drop later today.
When you have a date at 7 and a Halloween party to attend at 9.
This could be us... but we're alive.
This is an excellent couples costume, it's creative without being obnoxious.
The gum-chewing, the hair, the Nike Air Monarchs -- this is Grade A.
Tom and Gisele ordered this off Amazon. See, the ultimate power couple is just like us (minus a few hundred million dollars and dashing good looks).