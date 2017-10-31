Halloween 2017 NFL Costume Roundup

Published: Oct 31, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Halloween is one of the most inclusive holidays on the calendar. There's no need to splurge on gifts, attend awkward family dinners, or think about the negative origin of the holiday. Your biggest dilemma is figuring out what you're going to wear for your costume. Some spend months preparing elaborate custom costumes while others raid the racks of Party City looking for last-minute Halloween garb.

Your favorite NFL stars aren't too cool to dress up for Halloween. From Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein to Andy Dalton as Danny Zuko from Grease, here's your Halloween 2017 NFL Costume Roundup.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins as Batman from Batman v Superman

This looks extremely expensive for an outfit you'll only wear once, Geno should at least get some more use out of this for Comic-Con.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess as Coach Gordon Bombay from The Mighty Ducks

This is an awesome tribute to a '90s classic -- I still don't know how the Academy snubbed this film.

Panthers QB Cam Newton and his wife, Kia, as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible

Is Cam abandoning his Superman alter ego? Or, is he hinting at his role in a Superman vs. The Incredibles blockbuster that no one knows about?

Bengals QB Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, as Danny and Sandy

This is great, but Dalton should've grown his hair out and slicked it back for a redhead John Travolta look.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein

Gronkenstein is a tad bit slow, but he would still be All-Pro.

Seahawks OG Jordan Roos as a Minion from Despicable Me

A 6-foot-3, 302 pounder seems a tad big to be a "minion."

Eagles DT Beau Allen as Chef Batali

The resemblance is uncanny. It's a tad early, but this is the NFL Player Halloween Costume of the year -- crown him!

Bills MLB Preston Brown as Waldo

Fun Fact: Did you know that in the UK -- the birthplace of the puzzle book series -- it's called Where's Wally?

Retired WR Randy Moss and DB Charles Woodson as One Another

There are 15 Pro Bowls and 7 All-Pro 1st Team selections in this photo -- look at greatness.

Bengals FS George Iloka as Pennywise

Bears QB Mike Glennon as Chuckie and his wife, Jessica, as Angelica from Rugrats

Having the little one dressed as Tommy takes this family costume idea to the next level.

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward as Sully from Monsters Inc.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell as a Scary Clown

I know everyone's clamoring for that hot fire Halloween mixtape to drop later today.

Saints MLB Manti Te'o

When you have a date at 7 and a Halloween party to attend at 9.

Texans CB Johnathan Joseph and his wife, Delaina, as Zombie Prom King and Queen

This could be us... but we're alive.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey as Captain America and OT Taylor Moton as Batman

Adding Cam Newton as Superman would make for the perfect trifecta.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, as a Wimbledon ball boy and Caroline Wozniacki

This is an excellent couples costume, it's creative without being obnoxious.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce as the Green Power Ranger

I hope no one shows this to Marquette King... the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry just got even more heated.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as Pete Carroll

The gum-chewing, the hair, the Nike Air Monarchs -- this is Grade A.

Patriots QB Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, as avocado toast

Tom and Gisele ordered this off Amazon. See, the ultimate power couple is just like us (minus a few hundred million dollars and dashing good looks).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW