Hall of Fame cases for next wave of RBs: Peterson, Gore locks

Even though he's still 5,037 yards away and 34 years old, Peterson said as recently as last September that he believes he has a chance to catch Emmitt Smith (18,355 career rushing yards) to claim the all-time rushing title. Putting off retirement to presumably chase that goal is the only thing delaying Peterson's induction as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Looking back over the gaps in his career ( he missed most of 2014 after being indicted on a charge of reckless or negligent injury to a child and missed most of '16 with a knee injury), it's fair to wonder what might have been, especially when you consider his ability to put up 1,000 yards at 33 -- there have been only seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons recorded by players 33 or older in NFL history. I can't say whether the 2014 incident involving his son -- he ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault in a case related to what the league called "an incident of abusive discipline" -- will factor in; I'm looking here strictly at what he accomplished on the field.