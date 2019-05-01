Jamaal Charles signs one-day contract to retire a Chief

Running back Jamaal Charles has officially called it a career after 11 professional seasons.

Charles signed a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and retired, the team announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Charles entered the league in 2008 out of Texas as a third-round pick with the Chiefs and spent nine seasons in Kansas City from 2008 to 2016, becoming the team's all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards, which included five 1,000-yard seasons.

He played one season for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, but his production took a drastic nosedive from his days in a Chiefs uniform.

During his prime and when fully healthy, Charles was one of the league's top offensive weapons as a rusher and receiver. He was a two-time All-Pro selection in 2010 and 2013, and was named to four Pro Bowls (2010, 2012-14).

Staying on the field, though, was an issue that plagued Charles in his final two seasons in Kansas City, a span where he missed 22 games, and he appeared to lose the explosion he was known for after tearing his ACL in 2015.

On his career, Charles appeared in 119 games with 69 starts, totaling 7,563 yards and 44 touchdowns on 1,407 attempts, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, while adding 2,593 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns on 310 catches.

Charles will most certainly be inducted in the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but whether he did enough to be worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a debate that will likely ensue in the coming years leading to his eligibility.