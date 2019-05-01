Jamaal Charles signs one-day contract to retire a Chief

Running back Jamaal Charles has officially called it a career after 11 professional seasons.
Charles signed a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and retired, the team announced Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Charles entered the league in 2008 out of Texas as a third-round pick with the Chiefs and spent nine seasons in Kansas City from 2008 to 2016, becoming the team's all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards, which included five 1,000-yard seasons.
He played one season for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, but his production took a drastic nosedive from his days in a Chiefs uniform.
During his prime and when fully healthy, Charles was one of the league's top offensive weapons as a rusher and receiver. He was a two-time All-Pro selection in 2010 and 2013, and was named to four Pro Bowls (2010, 2012-14).
Staying on the field, though, was an issue that plagued Charles in his final two seasons in Kansas City, a span where he missed 22 games, and he appeared to lose the explosion he was known for after tearing his ACL in 2015.
On his career, Charles appeared in 119 games with 69 starts, totaling 7,563 yards and 44 touchdowns on 1,407 attempts, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, while adding 2,593 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns on 310 catches.
Charles will most certainly be inducted in the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but whether he did enough to be worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a debate that will likely ensue in the coming years leading to his eligibility.
View this post on Instagram
After 25 years of playing this sport I love so much, and 11 years in the NFL Iâm officially hanging up my cleats for the last time today. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this game at the highest level and every friend and family member that has helped me with my personal development along the way. Big thanks to Memorial High School, THE University Texas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½, and the Kansas City Chiefs for taking a chance on a kid from Port Arthur, Texas. Thanks to all of my teammates, coaches, and mentors that has helped because there is absolutely no way I couldâve gotten this far alone. HUGE thanks to my beautiful and loving wife Whitney(and my kids) for the support through thick and thin in my career because I know I wasnât the easiest to deal with lol. To all the kids Iâve inspired along the way, please know that you all inspired me far more than you will ever know and motivated me to keep going. Last but not least, CHIEFS NATION, Iâm forever indebted to you all as you are the BEST FAN BASE IN THE WORLD!! Love always, J. Charles #25 OOHHHOOOOHHHOOO OOHHHOOOHHHOOO #CHIEFSNATION #HOOKEM #PORTARTHURTX
The final handoff.@PatrickMahomes ï¿½ï¿½ @jcharles25 pic.twitter.com/ahy1MpCKa9â Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2019