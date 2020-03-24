Grading trades of 2020 free agency: Cards, Bills snag WR help

This latest move grows more ghastly considering Houston must now drop a guaranteed $10.2 million for Johnson, a player the Cardinals were finished with after placing the transition tag on runner Kenyan Drake. Fresh off a campaign that saw him plod for 3.7 yards per attempt while often riding the pine, Johnson was hardly a catch. It sets up a potential comeback narrative for the one-time star rumbler, but the biggest winner of all might be Kyler Murray. Arizona's second-year passer spent most of last season moving the ball in four-wideout sets and now has two of those four spots locked down by a pair of legends in Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.