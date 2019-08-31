Vikings waiving kicker Kaare Vedvik weeks after trade

The Kaare Vedvik experience didn't last long in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are waiving the kicker-punter just three weeks after acquiring him in exchange for a fifth-round pick, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday.

An undrafted free agent with Norwegian roots, Vedvik was traded from the Ravens earlier this month after a 4-for-4 showing in Baltimore's preseason opener. Minnesota reportedly had to outbid teams from the kicker-punter's services.

But once Vedvik got to Minnesota, the kicker lost his touch. Vedvik hit just one of four field-goal attempts. Meanwhile, Dan Bailey was perfect, knocking in all three of his FG tries.

With Vedvik off the team, Bailey will remain the Vikings' kicker and Matt Wile will stay on as Minnesota's punter.

Vedvik will hit waivers and can return to Minnesota's practice squad if he is not claimed. But given the interest in him before the trade, Vedvik could find a home elsewhere.