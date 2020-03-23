Seahawks trading for Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar

Quinton Dunbar is headed west.

The Redskins are trading the veteran cornerback to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

After four years as a backup, the 27-year-old Dunbar became a full-time starter for the first time last season. He didn't disappoint, logging a career-high four interceptions in just 11 games. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-best cornerback in coverage and overall (minimum 100 snaps).

Dunbar's arrival in Seattle likely means a demotion for Tre Flowers, who struggled last year opposite Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Dunbar possesses ideal size for Pete Carroll's single-high coverages.

The Redskins, undergoing a bit of roster overhaul under new coach Ron Rivera, traded away their original fifth-round pick of the 2020 draft earlier Monday for Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen.