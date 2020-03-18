Broncos acquire DT Jurrell Casey for '20 draft pick

The Denver Broncos made a big move to upgrade their interior defensive line.

The Broncos are acquiring Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey in exchange for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Mike Klis of 9News Denver first reported the trade.

Denver sought to fill the hole on the defensive line with several incumbents hitting free agency. They did so in a big way by adding a five-time Pro Bowler.

Casey is a game wrecker in the middle who can move bodies and collapse the pocket. Despite destroying opponents week after week, the 30-year-old remained underrated on a national level. Casey compiled at least five sacks each of the past seven seasons.

Despite teams game-planning to slow the massive man, Casey always seemed to be in the middle of the scrum stuffing the run and crumbling pockets. AFC South opponents who knew him best won't be sad to see him out of the division.

It's a huge get for Denver. Pairing Casey with Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and others will be a boatload for offensive lines to handle.

The move amounted to a salary dump for Tennessee, who quietly had been open to offers for the defensive lineman, per Rapoport. The move also indicates the Titans are ready for Jeffery Simmons to take on a bigger role in his second season. Simmons was a force for Tennessee once hitting the field after recovering from an ACL tear. The Titans are counting on a larger leap from the first-round pick in 2020.

Casey is set to earn $11.85 million in base salary in 2020, $5.45 million of which becomes guaranteed this weekend. He is under contract through 2022.

The Broncos taking on that contract for a seventh-round pick is a big score for Denver.

John Elway making the move to upgrade the defense by taking on a big salary will bring an end to the Joe Flacco question in Denver. Rapoport reports his situation should be resolved soon. The Broncos didn't intend to bring the veteran back, riding second-year quarterback Drew Lock into the 2020 season.