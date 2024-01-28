Around the NFL

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I feel like Saquon should've been paid' before Daniel Jones

Published: Jan 27, 2024 at 07:01 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is headed for another offseason of uncertainty at the end of his one-year deal with New York.

One teammate, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, believes the club should have taken care of its two-time Pro Bowler last year -- ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.

"You pay Daniel Jones $40 million. And it was a great -- me? I believe in Daniel Jones," Thibodeaux said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero. "Let me tell you what I'm mad at. Only thing I'll say about that. What I'm mad about is that Saquon, because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays. Talking about the year (2022) we won the playoff game. So for me and for the integrity of working together and hard work and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should've been paid first. That's what I feel like."

Related Links

Last year at this time, the Giants were coming off a surprise playoff berth that reached the Divisional Round in head coach Brian Daboll's first year, with big decisions to make after a mini-breakout season by Jones and a resurgent one by Barkley.

Minutes before the March deadline to use the franchise tag, Big Blue locked up its QB to a four-year, $160 million deal, then pivoted to tag Barkley, who just ahead of training camp signed a one-year contract to bump his potential 2023 earnings up from the tag's $10.091 million to $11 million. 

Thus far, things have not panned out how New York would've liked.

Jones played just six games this season and went 1-5 before tearing his ACL. Barkley performed well, but his efficiency dipped on a struggling offense that fell from 15th in scoring and 18th in yards in 2022 to 30th and 29th, respectively, in 2023.

A season after setting a career high with 1,312  rushing yards, Barkley ran for 962 yards and six scores while averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. 

The Giants finished at a middling 6-11, again in need of evaluating where they stand at QB and RB -- only this time without any post-playoff optimism in the equation.

It's impossible to imagine New York moves on from Jones entirely in 2024 given the confidence in him a year prior, not to mention his injury and the $36 million still guaranteed on his contract. But with the No. 6 overall pick in April's upcoming draft, perhaps the front office falls in love with a quarterback and hedges their bets.

At running back, free agency looms for Barkley, who only turns 27 in February but happens to star at a position with a seemingly tenuous market. He admitted his future was out of his control earlier this month.

As for Thibodeaux, he's a surefire Giant for at least the next two years of his rookie contract and likely beyond after stacking a stellar campaign on top of his first, which had placed him fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The edge rusher led Big Blue with a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023, with four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 16 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. 

Regardless of his disagreement over the Giants' order of operations a year ago, he maintains full faith in the New York brass to turn things around.

"I believe in what we got," he said. "The back office, they're gonna handle the draft well. I think they scheme and put the team together, I say like I would. I like the pieces they got. I like what they're doing. It's their first, you know, couple draft classes. This year didn't go too good. I love the coach. I love what we got going."

Thibodeaux added: "I wouldn't want to be on any other team, with any other franchise in any other league. I love where I'm at."

Related Content

news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners' Deebo Samuel unafraid of physicality going into NFC title game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field on Sunday. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears hire Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are hiring former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington to lead their defense, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per a source.
news

Travis Kelce on 'resilient' Chiefs ahead of AFC title game: 'You saw the struggles, you saw the growth'

Kansas City is days away from making its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance. Travis Kelce has been there for them all, and perhaps none has required such a grind -- something he believes makes the latest iteration of the Chiefs stand out.
news

Aaron Jones confident in Packers' future: 'We're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special'

Lost in the immediate disappointment of Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers was the makings of a team on the rise. Packers RB Aaron Jones is among those who feel the Packers have laid the foundation to be major players moving forward.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for with the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Lions-49ers in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Official game statuses for the Championship Sunday games of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) set to play vs. Lions in NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has no injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.
news

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) questionable, Joe Thuney (pectoral) out for AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco, who's dealing with a toe and ankle injury, is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.