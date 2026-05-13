Giants' Brian Burns embracing new role as defensive leader after Dexter Lawrence's exit

Effectively, as the only returning defensive captain from last year's squad, it's now Burns' defense.

"That's how I'm kinda looking at it," Burns said. "It's kind of a nod to what I've done and the success that I've had, but I don't take that lightly at all, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

Fortunately, Burns is far from alone. New York spent the fifth overall pick on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, a player whose rapid ascension to the top of the first round seems legitimate, judging by how pleased coach John Harbaugh was with Reese's showing during rookie minicamp.

Burns' first impressions were positive, too.

"I got to see him in person, see his size, I really like his mentality," Burns said of Reese. "I really like what he said in the media, and I kinda know it's not fluff when he said he'd rather be seen than heard. That speaks volumes as a rookie. I really appreciate that.

"I will test his temperature the more I'm around him. We haven't got the chance to talk too much. He does carry that kinda business-minded persona, so as a rookie, I feel that's important. He's trying to show the vets he's about his business, and he's gonna come in to work."

Such a mindset is exactly what's needed in New York, home to a struggling club looking to reverse fortunes under Harbaugh in 2026. It's one Burns will happily accept, especially as he looks for a new trustworthy teammate to join on the field.