Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

It will be the Devin Singletary show for Buffalo on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR Radio that running back Zack Moss is out this week due to a toe injury that caused the rookie to miss practice this week.

McDermott also ruled out tight end Dawson Knox and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, via Chris Brown of the team's official website.

Moss has split carries with Singletary through two weeks. The rookie has generated 48 yards on 17 carries and added three receptions for 16 yards and a TD. Singletary leads the Bills with 19 rushes for 86 yards. QB Josh Allen could call his own number more this week with Moss out. The signal-caller has 18 rushes for 76 yards and the Bills' lone rushing TD.

Facing a Rams defense that allowed the 10th-most rushing yards through the first two weeks, Singletary should see the majority of the backfield work this week. Moss' injury could also lead to T.J. Yeldon being active for the first time this season.

