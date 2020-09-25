NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Julio Jones (hamstring) game-time decision for Falcons vs. Bears

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons will take the decision on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ up to game time Sunday versus the Chicago Bears.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Jones would be a game-time decision as the wideout deals with a hamstring injury.

Quinn added that Jones would work on the side on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Quinn also noted that Jones has been involved in the Falcons game planning this week.

A hamstring slowed Jones in last week's collapse and kept him out of practice. It's a double-edged sword for Quinn. The Falcons don't want a tweak in Week 3 to turn into a year-long hamstring issue for Jones. On the other hand, the coach badly needs a win to keep from another 0-3 start if he wants to retain his job deep into this season.

If Jones plays, he'll face a Bears secondary that has played well through two games with rookie corner ﻿Jaylon Johnson﻿ looking the part opposite ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿. If Jones sits, ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ will continue to see a bevy of targets his way as he makes the leap from No 2 WR to Julio's 1B. ﻿Russell Gage﻿ would also likely see more snaps if Jones can't play.

Quinn's defense, which struggled for the first two weeks, will be without safety ﻿Ricardo Allen﻿ and corner ﻿Kendall Sheffield﻿, who have been ruled out for Sunday.

Related Content

Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field
news

Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns will mark the first regular-season game in NFL history that features female coaches on opposing sidelines and a female official on the field.
49ers QB Nick Mullens to start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle will not play
news

49ers QB Nick Mullens to start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle will not play

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback when the 49ers play the Giants while Jimmy Garoppolo nurses a ankle injury. George Kittle will not play.
Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR Radio that running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is out this week due to a toe injury that caused the rookie to miss practice this week. 
Odell Beckham Jr. accepts he probably won't put up massive numbers in Browns' run-first offense
news

Odell Beckham Jr. accepts he probably won't put up massive numbers in Browns' run-first offense

Odell Beckham Jr. knows he won't get the kind of massive numbers in the Browns' run-first offense. But the wideout doesn't mind if that's what it takes to win games.
Saints not worried about Emmanuel Sanders' slow start: 'His touches are going to come'
news

Saints not worried about Emmanuel Sanders' slow start: 'His touches are going to come'

﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿' assimilation into the New Orleans offense hasn't been a smooth proposition. The veteran receiver has just four receptions for 33 yards with a TD through two games, but the Saints believe with time Sanders will contribute more consistently.
UDFA RB James Robinson shines on otherwise bleak night for Jaguars offense
news

UDFA RB James Robinson shines on otherwise bleak night for Jaguars offense

Thursday night marked a woeful game for ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ and the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. There was one lone bright spot wearing teal Thursday night: rookie running back James Robinson.
Ryan Fitzpatrick having fun in Dolphins' win: 'I feel like the luckiest guy in the world'
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick having fun in Dolphins' win: 'I feel like the luckiest guy in the world'

Ryan Fitzpatrick may be 37, but the Dolphins quarterback still has game left and showed it Thursday night with a blistering performance as Miami jolted Jacksonville 31-13. 
during NFL football game against the XXXX on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
news

What we learned from Dolphins' 31-13 win over Jaguars

A big Thursday night for Ryan Fitzpatrick led the way as the Miami Dolphins collected their first win of the season and sent the Jacksonville Jaguars to their second straight loss. 
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton says talk with grandma helped him refocus: 'I'm back to being me. I'm good'
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton says talk with grandma helped him refocus: 'I'm back to being me. I'm good'

T.Y. Hilton admitted Thursday that he hasn't been playing up to his usual standards. But, heading into Week 3's game against the Jets, the multi-time Pro Bowler said he's in better spirits after having a conversation on Monday night with a supporter who's likely more observant and honest than any coach or scout in the organization: his grandma.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
news

Week 3 inactives: Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactive players for tonight's "Thursday Night Football" game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars on NFL Network.
Larry Fitzgerald already in awe of Cardinals teammates Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins
news

Larry Fitzgerald already in awe of Cardinals teammates Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

After years of being the Cardinals' best player, Larry Fitzgerald couldn't be happier seeing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins lead Arizona toward contention.
