Julio Jones (hamstring) game-time decision for Falcons vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons will take the decision on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ up to game time Sunday versus the Chicago Bears.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Jones would be a game-time decision as the wideout deals with a hamstring injury.

Quinn added that Jones would work on the side on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Quinn also noted that Jones has been involved in the Falcons game planning this week.

A hamstring slowed Jones in last week's collapse and kept him out of practice. It's a double-edged sword for Quinn. The Falcons don't want a tweak in Week 3 to turn into a year-long hamstring issue for Jones. On the other hand, the coach badly needs a win to keep from another 0-3 start if he wants to retain his job deep into this season.

If Jones plays, he'll face a Bears secondary that has played well through two games with rookie corner ﻿Jaylon Johnson﻿ looking the part opposite ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿. If Jones sits, ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ will continue to see a bevy of targets his way as he makes the leap from No 2 WR to Julio's 1B. ﻿Russell Gage﻿ would also likely see more snaps if Jones can't play.