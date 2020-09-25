NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) to miss Week 3 as part of crowded Raiders injury report

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 04:22 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Las Vegas' exciting young receiver will not suit up this weekend.

Henry Ruggs III is out with knee and hamstring injuries, according to the team's Week 3 injury report.

Tackle Trent Brown (calf) will not be available to face his former team, while Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is also out for the Raiders' meeting with the Patriots. Second-year running back Josh Jacobs (hip), tight end Darren Waller (knee), guard Denzelle Good (thumb/illness) and tackle Sam Young (groin) are questionable for Sunday's affair.

Las Vegas selected Ruggs in the first round of April's draft to fill a dire need, taking the deep-threat receiver with the 12th-overall pick. Ruggs caught three passes for 55 yards in Week 1, but was limited to just one catch for four yards in his second professional game.

The rookie's status downgraded as the practice week progressed, from a full participant in Wednesday's session to limited Thursday and a non-participant Friday. Jacobs, meanwhile, improved from a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday to a limited participant Friday.

Waller starred on the Monday night stage in Week 2, catching 12 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' win over the New Orleans Saints. He was limited in Friday's practice.

Brown moved west in the 2019 offseason, signing a four-year, $66 million deal to join the Raiders after beginning his career in San Francisco before spending a lone campaign in New England. Kwiatkoski followed suit in the 2020 offseason, joining the Raiders after four seasons in Chicago.

The Raiders will clearly be short-handed against a quality opponent. We'll see how it affects Las Vegas' fortunes with Raider Nation still flying high after the team's emphatic win in prime time.

