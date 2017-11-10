Follow Friday: Kyle Long's GIF game is strong

Published: Nov 10, 2017 at 08:11 AM

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Football games are won or lost in the trenches, yet only the most dedicated fans can name their entire offensive line. Well, thanks to social media, linemen are finally having their time in the spotlight. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long has become one of the best guards in the league, as well as a great follow on social media.

If his name rings a bell, Kyle comes from a long tradition of NFL linemen. His brother, Chris, is an Eagles defensive lineman and his father, Howie, was a Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders; you might also recognize Howie Long from his analysis on FOX NFL Sundays. Even though Kyle is the youngest, the three-time Pro Bowler may have the biggest personality in the family.

Here are a few reasons why you should follow Kyle Long.

His dogs rule

Long has not one, not two but three different pups and they are all adorable.

He's a gamer

When he's not on the field, he's right in front of his computer, streaming his games on Twitch. I hope he's not a higher rank than me in Rocket League.

His GIF game is strong

If you think you can troll Long, you have another thing coming.

He's a goof

While he posts amazing content on his personal socials, he's also willing to share his comedic abilities with his teammates in the locker room.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW