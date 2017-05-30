Fletcher Cox rejoins Eagles teammates at OTAs

"It's a voluntary program," coach Doug Pederson said last week, per CBSPhilly.com. "I would love for everyone to be here. That's just me, personally. I'd love everybody to be here and I know it's not always gonna work out that, but Fletcher is one of the leaders on the football team and guys like that you do expect to be here. But I get the rules, we abide by the rules, and he's one of the guys too that at the end of the day I'm gonna hang my hat on and go to war with."