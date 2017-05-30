Fletcher Cox rejoins Eagles teammates at OTAs

Cox was a no-show for last week's voluntary workouts, an absence that raised eyebrows after the 26-year-old veteran inked a six-year, $103 million extension with $63 million guaranteed last June.
"It's a voluntary program," coach Doug Pederson said last week, per CBSPhilly.com. "I would love for everyone to be here. That's just me, personally. I'd love everybody to be here and I know it's not always gonna work out that, but Fletcher is one of the leaders on the football team and guys like that you do expect to be here. But I get the rules, we abide by the rules, and he's one of the guys too that at the end of the day I'm gonna hang my hat on and go to war with."
ESPN's Tim McManus reported last week that Cox stayed away "to spend the week with his family," a decision that might not please Eagles fans -- but, again, these workouts are technically a voluntary exercise.
Bottom line: It's the end of May. Cox and the rest of the NFL's players have plenty of time to get into prime shape for training camp. With no bad blood between the Eagles and their star lineman, this should be the last we hear of it.