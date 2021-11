Five-round mock draft: Buffalo Bills trade up for Baker Mayfield

NOTE: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition during his medical evaluation earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine. I projected him as a first-round pick in my pre-Combine mock draft, but given the setback, I now project him to go in Round 2. However, if news emerges that alleviates the concern about his health prior to the draft, I would once again put him in the mix for the first round.