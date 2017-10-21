Five of the best college marching bands

The chores and honey do's can wait; Saturdays in the fall are all about college football. The smell of hot dogs and hamburgers floating around the stadium, fans talking about who is going to win the Heisman trophy... that's what college game day is all about.
While some game days can be extremely stressful for fans, marching bands always bring the fun at halftime. These five bands have been among the best in the country.
University of Southern California Trojans
The Spirit of Troy have been one of the most recognized marching bands in the country. For the past 47 years, the marching band has been under the control of Arthur C. Bartner. The band was also featured in the song "Tusk" by Fleetwood Mac and even in the television shows Glee and How I Met Your Mother.
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Marching Band has been around since as 1878, and have been on the field for the Buckeyes ever since. They are most famous for their formation where they write out the word Ohio in script. Don't forget about the sousaphone player, who dots the i in Ohio.
Stanford Cardinal
James Madison Dukes
While James Madison may be a small school, their band is one of the largest in the country. The Marching Royal Dukes have 450 members in the band, including alternates. While they mainly perform during the pregame for the Dukes, they have also played NFL games in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington.
Wisconsin Badgers
110 years ago, Grover Cleveland was President of the United States and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band was created. Just like every other marching band, Wisconsin plays before the game and during halftime. However, what makes them special is that they stay after the game to play the 5th quarter.