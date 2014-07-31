Around the League

Fifteen things you need to know from training camps

Published: Jul 31, 2014 at 01:14 PM
Chris Wesseling

With the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints suddenly nipping at their heels atop the NFC power rankings, the Seattle Seahawks moved to keep their roster at peak strength with Marshawn Lynch's return to training camp on Thursday.

The team converted $1.5 million worth of bonuses and incentives into a higher base salary, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, enticing Beast Mode into ending his brief holdout.

Now that both sides have been appeased, Pete Carroll's troops can concentrate on defending their Super Bowl title before Lynch's future with the club comes into question next offseason.

Here's what else you need to know from Thursday's training camp action:

  1. Despite conventional wisdom to the contrary, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said neither Brian Hoyer nor Johnny Manzielhas an early edge in the Browns' quarterback competition. General manager Ray Farmer told Rapoport that the decision will come down to "in-the-game performance," rendering early training-camp practices essentially meaningless. Again, this one is far from over.
  1. While Lynch's long-term future is a question mark in Seattle, David Wilson's status is a more pressing concern in New York. Coach Tom Coughlin is "just praying" that Wilson's surgically repaired neck is OK after suffering a "burner" in Wednesday's practice. One unnamed source with knowledge of the running back's medical condition told NJ.com that Wilson "needs a miracle" to return.
  1. Now that Wilson is sidelined, Peyton Hillis is beginning to see first-team snaps. Hillis appears to be second on the depth chart behind Rashad Jennings and ahead of rookie Andre Williams.
  1. The Jets can't expect an early-season impact from second-round tight end Jace Amaro, who admits he's still "trying to figure it all out" in a disappointing training camp.
  1. The news is much better for 2012 second-rounder Stephen Hill, who has been "outstanding" in camp, per offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. More good news for the Jets: Rookie safety Calvin Pryorreturned to practice Thursday after missing time with a concussion.
  1. Elsewhere in the AFC East, rookie running back James White is turning heads in Patriots camp.
  1. Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan is "ready to get weird" with an unorthodox three-safety defense that some league insiders believe could change the way defenses play in the future.
  1. The blocking woes on the interior of the Colts offensive line show no signs of abating any time soon. Veteran guard Donald Thomas will miss the entire season after re-tearing his right quadriceps. Second-round pick Jack Mewhort will have to be ready to step in as the Week 1 starter at left guard.
  1. In other injury news, Miami wide receiver Mike Wallace is expected to miss a week of Dolphins practice with a hamstring pull. Safety Eric Berry gave the Chiefs a scare with a lower-leg injury that was ultimately judged to be "ankle soreness."
  1. Jamaal Charles is literally breaking ankles with his insane lateral agility in Chiefs camp.
  1. General manager Steve Keim said he "wouldn't bet against" Tyrann Mathieu recovering from his ACL injury in time to play the season opener.
  1. Falcons defensive tackle Peria Jerry, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has decided to call it a career.
  1. Although there has been no formal announcement, it appears that Brady Quinn's playing career is also over. FOX Sports announced that the former Notre Dame star will begin work as a college and NFL analyst for the network.
  1. Owner Jeffrey Lurie told NFL Media's Albert Breer that he fully expects Chip Kelly to replicate Andy Reid's decade-plus run as the Eagles head coach.

