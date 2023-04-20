2023 NFL Draft

Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe, Thundercat to headline 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series 

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 08:34 PM

The NFL announced Wednesday the headlining acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light, which will take place as part of the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City, April 27-29.

Grammy award-nominated, multi-platinum and award-winning rock band Fall Out Boy will take the stage following the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday, April 27. The band's eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, debuted as the No. 1 rock album upon its March 24 release. This June, Fall Out Boy will kick off its So Much For (Tour) Dust headline tour across stadiums and arenas worldwide.

Known for iconic live performances and currently on The World Tour playing stadiums around the globe, the world's most notorious rock band, Mötley Crüe, will headline Day 2 following Round 3 on Friday, April 28, before taking its tour to 17 European countries starting next month and returning to the USA for more stadium shows in August.

As part of Day 3 festivities that highlight Kansas City culture, Grammy-winning iconic bassist and vocalist Thundercat will close out the 2023 Draft Concert Series on Saturday, April 29. He will curate a special performance which will pay tribute to the rich music history and the legacy of jazz in Kansas City.

All performances as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will take place at the Draft Theater in front of the iconic Union Station Kansas City.

General fan viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The North Lawn will remain open throughout the duration of the draft and for general fan viewing of Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. General fan viewing is free with NFL.com/DraftAccess registration.

Performances will be streamed in full on NFL.com/DraftConcertSeries and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube pages each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network and ESPN.

The league previously announced that multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and Kansas City's own Oleta Adams will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and rising country music star Brittney Spencer will sing the national anthem live from downtown as part of opening festivities.

Kansas City party band Lost Wax will serve as the house band at the Draft Theater and will provide entertainment in between draft selections each day.

NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards, the NFL's interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public all three days of the draft (April 27-29). The NFL Draft Experience will be located on the south side of the Museum and Memorial.

Draft Experience (south side of Museum and Memorial) hours of operation -

  • Thursday, April 27: 1 p.m. -- 11 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 28: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 29 – 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m. ET

The NFL Draft is a fully accessible event.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+ beginning -

  • Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday April 29, noon ET

For more information on the 2023 NFL Draft Experience and for the full list of interactive games and attractions, fans should visit NFL.com/Draft and download the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass.

