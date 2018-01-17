Eleven active players who should be first-ballot Hall of Famers

Rodgers' claim to fame is his mental toughness, which was there from Day 1. After inviting him to attend the 2005 NFL Draft, I found out he was going to fall. I went to Rodgers before the draft and told him he was going to drop, and then I asked him if he wanted to go home. He said he wasn't going to quit on anything, and so he stayed, enduring that famous plummet on the broadcast of the draft. That showed significant mental toughness of the kind you still see from him on an every-game basis. He has meant everything to the Packers since becoming their starter in 2008. Think of his ability to marshal a win in Dallas this season with that amazing last-second touchdown strike to Davante Adams -- you can find any number of similar moments in his star-studded career. And while his career totals might not rank especially high (with the exception of career passer rating, where his mark of 103.8 is No. 1), consider the speed with which he's compiled them; he's the 11th quarterback to reach 300 touchdown passes, but he has by far the least career attempts of anyone to ever do it (4,895).