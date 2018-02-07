Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
4. One of these guys is not like the other ...
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
4. One of these guys is not like the other ...
Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter
The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.
Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.
The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.
Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!