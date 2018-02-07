Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

View this post on Instagram

I shouldn’t share this but I have to because the love for this team and @cj_wentz11 is real! I stopped by an elementary school today and talked to some classes for a second. They were too excited! This one young Man was the biggest fan and loves Carson. So I called him on FaceTime and the kids reaction was priceless. My guy is the best leader...strong man of faith and authentic! This win means the world for this city!