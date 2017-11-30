Eagles could make NFL history on Sunday

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 09:26 AM

The Eagles have been on a tear this season, leading the NFC East by five games and compiling a 10-1 record along the way. However, on Sunday, the Eagles might be making some NFL history before Week 14.

On Sunday, if the Eagles defeat the Seattle Seahawks by 20 or more points, that would be their fifth consecutive win by that margin. This would tie the record of the most consecutive 20 point victories. The last team that accomplished this feat was the 1999 St. Louis Rams. And yes, that Rams team won a Super Bowl.

Even though the Rams were the latest, four other teams have accomplished this feat including the 1961 Packers, 1961 Oilers, the 1953 Eagles, and 1949 Eagles.

We'll see if the Eagles can accomplish this rare feat. Certainly, the Seahawks will be plenty motivated to make sure it doesn't happen.

