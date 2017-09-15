Dolphins' antsiness, Jaguars' frisky D, Jesse James' ascension

"It's about coming in here and understanding what we want to do," Jackson told me. "Last year, people came in, and maybe this year, 'Oh, I'm going to change this team.' We don't need changing. We don't need leadership. We already have leaders. We already have a way we are doing stuff. We want people to come in, fit in and follow what we're doing. We don't need any radicals coming in and saying, 'I'm going to do this; I'm going to do this.' We don't need that. We need players to come in here and play this Coach [Todd] Wash defense. Being where they're supposed to be. Being hard-nose, stout people. And that's what is going to get the job done."