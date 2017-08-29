Around the NFL  

 

 

Niners trade Vance McDonald to Steelers for draft pick

  • By Kevin Patra
The Pittsburgh Steelers added an athletic tight end to their roster.

The Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 fourth-rounder, both teams announced Tuesday.

In four years with the 49ers, McDonald has started 30 games, snagging 64 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. The former second-round pick signed a five-year $35 million contract extension with San Francisco in December. The new regime has attempted to trade the 27-year-old this offseason. They finally found a taker.

The 49ers will move forward with rookie George Kittle -- who has impressed coaches this offseason -- Logan Paulson, Garrett Celek, and Blake Bell at tight end.

An already potent Pittsburgh offense just upgraded a position of need ahead of the season opener, moving down a single round in the draft to add a potential playmaking weapon to their tight-end room. McDonald should push Jesse James for playing time as soon as he gets up to speed.

