Buccaneers-Dolphins game rescheduled for Week 11

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, the postponed season-opening contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 19 in Week 11, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. Week 11 was previously a bye week for both teams.

The NFL has relocated games to neutral sites in the past (notably the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets playing in Detroit in 2014 after a huge snowstorm in upstate New York.)

There is also precedent for the NFL postponing the game until later in the season. In 2008, after Hurricane Ike damaged the stadium in Houston, the NFL re-worked the schedule giving the Ravens and Texans a Week 2 bye and played in the matchup in Week 9.

