Dolphins to practice in California due to Hurricane Irma

The Miami Dolphins are headed to California to avoid Hurricane Irma.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday the Dolphins plan to head to California on Friday night. The Dolphins secured a facility and will practice in Los Angeles next week in advance of their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Florida declared a state of emergency earlier this week as Hurricane Irma barrels towards the United States. Irma is currently expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

The NFL canceled the Dolphins' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that had been slated to take place Sunday in Miami. The matchup was moved to Week 11.

ESPN added that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is taking care of families, coaches, and players in the move to Los Angeles.

The Dolphins aren't the only Florida team being displaced by Hurricane Irma this weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday they would remain in Houston after Sunday's tilt with the Texans.