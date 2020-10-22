Best second-year pros in the NFL: DK Metcalf, Kyler Murray lead way

2020 stats: 6 games | 82 rush att | 305 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3.72 ypa | 20 rec | 163 rec yds | 1 rec TD





The third-round pick from Iowa State (73rd overall) was my preseason pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. That didn't pan out -- but the skills David Montgomery has displayed this season show why I was high on his chances. Looking beyond his modest rushing production this year, Montgomery has established himself as an on-field threat that defenses must account for, keeping opponents honest and preventing them from teeing off on Nick Foles. Montgomery has also contributed as a pass-catcher, ranking third on the team in receptions behind primary targets Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham. His emergence as a factor in the aerial attack is welcome for Chicago in the wake of Tarik Cohen's season-ending ACL tear.





You might be surprised to see Montgomery ranked this high, and as the sole running back on the list, while Raiders back Josh Jacobs, who absolutely dazzled as a rookie, did not make the top 11. Montgomery and Jacobs are both very good players who have posted very similar stats this season. Jacobs has more total touchdowns (five), but Montgomery has the edge in yards per reception (8.2 to 7.2), and the two are neck-and-neck in missed tackles per attempt (0.21 for Jacobs, 0.22 for Montgomery) and yards after contact per attempt (2.7 even), per Pro Football Focus. Finally, Jacobs posted a slight decline in yards per carry (from 4.8 in 2019 to 3.6 this year) and is carrying negative marks in Next Gen Stats' rushing yards over expectation metric (-19, fifth-lowest among players with 50-plus carries) and RYOE per attempt (-0.18, seventh-lowest). Montgomery isn't off the charts in either category, but he's outperforming expectations (with an RYOE of 9 and an ROYE per attempt of .011), and he ranks eighth in rushing percentage over expectation (43.9%), narrowly beating out Jacobs, who ranks 10th (42.9%).





As I see it, Montgomery has done more to help the relatively undermanned Bears win games (and lead the NFC North) this year than Jacobs has done to help the Raiders, who are enjoying a hot start by QB Derek Carr -- and, as I explained up top, I'm factoring this year's impact very heavily into this ranking.