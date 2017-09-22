Did We Just Become Best Friends: The NFL's Bromances

In every bromance, you need a partner that can challenge you, and that is especially the case with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. While at LSU, Beckham and Landry were opposite one another, vying for touchdown passes from quarterback Zach Mettenberger. Now, in the NFL, they still try to one up each other with some insane one hand catches. While it's tough to tell who is the better receiver, they still remain as close as brothers.