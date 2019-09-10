Denver is the NFL RB hotbed no one's talking about

Published: Sep 10, 2019 at 04:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Think about where the best pro running backs come from.

Eastern Texas produced Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and Thurman Thomas. Curtis Martin and Tony Dorsett came out of Western Pennsylvania. South Florida gave us Frank Gore, Willis McGahee, and others.

But in today's NFL? The Denver Metro area might just top them all.

One came from an NFL family. Another came from Denver's largest suburb. A third came from a city of 5,000 with one working stoplight. They all grew up within a 70-mile triangle -- and they're all starting NFL RBs now.

As The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala pointed out, only one (McCaffrey) was drafted. It's unlikely any team would pass on a member of this trio now; McCaffrey and Ekeler put up 363 combined yards and five touchdowns in Week 1, while Lindsay came out of nowhere last year to rush for 1,000 yards.

This can't be a fluke. There has to be something in the Rocky Mountain water that makes running backs great. NFL teams either need to bottle it or start drafting more Coloradans in their backfields.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE