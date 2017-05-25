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Danny Woodhead practicing with 'no restrictions'

Published: May 25, 2017 at 03:59 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Danny Woodhead is at organized team activities and is good to go.

When the Baltimore Ravenssigned the running back, there was a question about when he would be fully cleared from his ACL tear.

The answer is now.

"Yes, I'm back. No restrictions," Woodhead said, via the team's official website. "I'm just playing football now. I haven't been thinking about needing to do stuff to rehab it because I'm healthy now. It's exciting to get football going."

Woodhead suffered the knee injury on Sept. 18, the second game of the 2016 season. After eight months, the pint-sized pounder says he's going full-throttle.

"I feel really good," Woodhead said. "I feel pretty similar [to before the injury], man, I really do. There may be a few days when I feel like there's some rust, but I've been doing stuff. When you get hurt, you're training more."

The Ravens could ease the 32-year-old along this offseason, but he should be fine come training camp. With question marks in Baltimore's backfield, Woodhead could be in for a big year. He should already be the primary pass-catching back. As an underrated red-zone runner, Woodhead could become the Ravens' lead rusher in 2017.

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