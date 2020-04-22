Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Bucs pick Jerry Jeudy

With the 2020 NFL Draft on the horizon, here's my fourth and final mock before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
I don't expect any surprises with the first overall selection. The Bengals get their guy.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I'm sure the Redskins will have plenty of offers, but they simply can't pass on an opportunity to get the best player in the draft.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Although there's building support for Derrick Brown, I'm sticking with the top cornerback in the draft.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Giants have needs all over the defense, but they must upgrade the O-line first.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Herbert, Tua or offensive tackle? I think the healthier quarterback will be the choice.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Chargers could also go Isaiah Simmons in this spot. It will likely depend on their medical evaluation of Tua's hip.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
This could also be a spot for Derrick Brown or a trade back. I think Simmons would be a perfect fit with the way Matt Rhule likes to build his teams. Speed!
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
I know they need help on defense, but the Cardinals can't run the offense they want to run until they get better up front.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. The Falcons have been making a lot of calls about trading up. Most assume it's for CJ Henderson, but I could see them making a move for a difference-maker on the D-line.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Thomas could go as high as the fourth overall pick, but I don't see him falling past the Browns.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The Jets could opt for the top WR or trade down, but Becton's upside is too tempting.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Lamb is just too good of a fit to pass up. However, if the Raiders aim to wait until Round 3 (they currently have no second-round selections) to draft a receiver, then CJ Henderson could be the pick here.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The 49ers will likely trade back with one of their two first-round selections. If they stay here, Jefferson could be the surprise pick. His route-running savvy and toughness match up well with San Francisco's setup.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Bucs have a glaring need at RT and I could see them trading up to secure one. However, if they stay put at No. 14, Jeudy is a fun choice. Put him in the slot and add to Tom Brady's embarrassment of riches.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Broncos are another potential trade-up team. Ruggs' speed complements Courtland Sutton beautifully.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jags trade down and still get their man. Kinlaw replaces Calais Campbell on the D-line.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Henderson could end up going in the top 10 on Thursday night. He is an outstanding cover man, but his tackling is a concern.
School: USC | Year: Junior
The Dolphins' O-line is a mess right now. Jackson might need some time to develop, but he has high-end upside at left tackle.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
In this scenario, I believe the choice comes down to Terrell or Trevon Diggs. Either player is a good fit.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Jaguars continue to upgrade their front. Chaisson improved every week this past season.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
I know the Eagles would love to add a speed receiver, but with the top options off the board, Murray is too good to ignore.
School: Utah | Year: Junior
I believe Johnson is one of the most underrated players in the draft. I love his toughness and ball skills.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class. He would help the Patriots' run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/Brian Hoyer.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
I know the Vikings have a WR need, but they also must add another edge rusher to play opposite Danielle Hunter.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
I wouldn't be shocked if the Dolphins doubled up on offensive tackle here (think: Isaiah Wilson). However, Ruiz is the top interior OL in the draft and he'll start on Day 1.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
This almost seems fruitless. I'm sure the Seahawks will trade out of this pick. They always do.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Ravens land a complete steal with Queen. He's one of the top 15 players in this class.
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Wilson replaces Jack Conklin at right tackle. This is earlier than I have him graded, but the buzz has been building on this hulking blocker for the past few weeks.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
This could be the spot for Jordan Love. If the Packers pass on him, though, Aiyuk is a perfect fit in their offense.
School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)
Gladney is a feisty playmaker who would give the 49ers some much-needed youth/speed in the secondary.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach will always value and invest in the trenches. Blacklock is explosive and could be the replacement for franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones if the Chiefs decide to trade him.