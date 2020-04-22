Presented By

Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Bucs pick Jerry Jeudy

Published: Apr 22, 2020 at 01:55 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2020 NFL Draft on the horizon, here's my fourth and final mock before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

PICK
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow · QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

I don't expect any surprises with the first overall selection. The Bengals get their guy.

PICK
2
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Chase Young · Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

I'm sure the Redskins will have plenty of offers, but they simply can't pass on an opportunity to get the best player in the draft.

PICK
3
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah · CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Although there's building support for Derrick Brown, I'm sticking with the top cornerback in the draft.

PICK
4
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs · OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Giants have needs all over the defense, but they must upgrade the O-line first.

PICK
5
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert · QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

Herbert, Tua or offensive tackle? I think the healthier quarterback will be the choice.

PICK
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa · QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Chargers could also go Isaiah Simmons in this spot. It will likely depend on their medical evaluation of Tua's hip.

PICK
7
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons · LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

This could also be a spot for Derrick Brown or a trade back. I think Simmons would be a perfect fit with the way Matt Rhule likes to build his teams. Speed!

PICK
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

I know they need help on defense, but the Cardinals can't run the offense they want to run until they get better up front.

PICK
9
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Derrick Brown · DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. The Falcons have been making a lot of calls about trading up. Most assume it's for CJ Henderson, but I could see them making a move for a difference-maker on the D-line.

PICK
10
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas · OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Thomas could go as high as the fourth overall pick, but I don't see him falling past the Browns.

PICK
11
New York Jets
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton · OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The Jets could opt for the top WR or trade down, but Becton's upside is too tempting.

PICK
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Ceedee Lamb · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Lamb is just too good of a fit to pass up. However, if the Raiders aim to wait until Round 3 (they currently have no second-round selections) to draft a receiver, then CJ Henderson could be the pick here.

PICK
13
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Justin Jefferson · WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The 49ers will likely trade back with one of their two first-round selections. If they stay here, Jefferson could be the surprise pick. His route-running savvy and toughness match up well with San Francisco's setup.

PICK
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Bucs have a glaring need at RT and I could see them trading up to secure one. However, if they stay put at No. 14, Jeudy is a fun choice. Put him in the slot and add to Tom Brady's embarrassment of riches.

PICK
15
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Henry Ruggs III · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Broncos are another potential trade-up team. Ruggs' speed complements Courtland Sutton beautifully.

PICK
16
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Javon Kinlaw · DT

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jags trade down and still get their man. Kinlaw replaces Calais Campbell on the D-line.

PICK
17
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
CJ Henderson · CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Henderson could end up going in the top 10 on Thursday night. He is an outstanding cover man, but his tackling is a concern.

PICK
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Austin Jackson · OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

The Dolphins' O-line is a mess right now. Jackson might need some time to develop, but he has high-end upside at left tackle.

PICK
19
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
A.J. Terrell · CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

In this scenario, I believe the choice comes down to Terrell or Trevon Diggs. Either player is a good fit.

PICK
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
K'Lavon Chaisson · Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Jaguars continue to upgrade their front. Chaisson improved every week this past season.

PICK
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray · LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

I know the Eagles would love to add a speed receiver, but with the top options off the board, Murray is too good to ignore.

PICK
22
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaylon Johnson · CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

I believe Johnson is one of the most underrated players in the draft. I love his toughness and ball skills.

PICK
23
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Cole Kmet · TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class. He would help the Patriots' run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/Brian Hoyer.

PICK
24
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Reagor · WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

Reagor is a polarizing player in personnel circles. His play speed is legit, but his inconsistent hands are a concern. He would replace the speed element the Saints had wit Ted Ginn Jr.

PICK
25
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Yetur Gross-Matos · Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

I know the Vikings have a WR need, but they also must add another edge rusher to play opposite Danielle Hunter.

PICK
26
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Cesar Ruiz · C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

I wouldn't be shocked if the Dolphins doubled up on offensive tackle here (think: Isaiah Wilson). However, Ruiz is the top interior OL in the draft and he'll start on Day 1.

PICK
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Trevon Diggs · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

This almost seems fruitless. I'm sure the Seahawks will trade out of this pick. They always do.

PICK
28
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Ravens land a complete steal with Queen. He's one of the top 15 players in this class.

PICK
29
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson · OT

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Wilson replaces Jack Conklin at right tackle. This is earlier than I have him graded, but the buzz has been building on this hulking blocker for the past few weeks.

PICK
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Brandon Aiyuk · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

This could be the spot for Jordan Love. If the Packers pass on him, though, Aiyuk is a perfect fit in their offense.

PICK
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Jeff Gladney · CB

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

Gladney is a feisty playmaker who would give the 49ers some much-needed youth/speed in the secondary.

PICK
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Ross Blacklock · DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach will always value and invest in the trenches. Blacklock is explosive and could be the replacement for franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones if the Chiefs decide to trade him.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

