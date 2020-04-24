2020 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Second-round run on running backs

With Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).
ROUND 2
The Bengals need linebacker and pass-rush help. Guess what? Baun gives them both!
Higgins has tremendous hands and is an A+ ball-winner on the second and third levels of the field.
The Lions need to add rush and disruption -- two things that just happen to be Blacklock's forte.
Versatile big man with rush who can play up and down the line -- and even stand up on the edge.
History has shown that young quarterbacks can thrive with big safety blankets at tight end.
Press-man cornerback with solid ball skills and good toughness? Yep, that'd help mitigate the loss of James Bradberry.
Gifted runner with a low mileage total on the odometer and a chance to make an immediate impact.
Gross-Matos still needs some refinement, but the long edge could give this thinning Texans front some much-needed pass rush.
Free safety with man-cover experience from the slot and a pedigree that any team will appreciate.
Leonard Fournette appears to be
on the way out. Taylor would be more than capable of filling that void.
Tremendously instinctive safety with NFL bloodlines who adds to the Bears' defensive IQ.
Talented tackle/guard with outstanding athleticism who might have been a late first if not for injury.
The run on running backs continues, as Dobbins has "start now" potential for Tom Brady and the Bucs.
It's no secret that the Broncos must improve the left tackle spot, as 2017 first-rounder Garett Bolles hasn't worked out as hoped. Jones is a great value here.
The Falcons can't be happy with their pass rush at the moment. Uche adds explosiveness off the edge.
The former wide receiver has some of the best ball skills in this CB class. He will be a welcome addition to a team needing coverage help.
The Steelers get a future starter with skilled hands who might be a sneaky-good fit in their defense.
Chicago needs a receiver. Mims offers premium size, speed and athleticism.
Okwara was polarizing in the scouting community, but he's an upside talent who just needs consistency.
The Rams need a true early-down runner who can step in for Todd Gurley. Akers is a great get here.
Taylor's size and explosiveness have a "Frank Clark 2.0" feel, but there is still development needed.
An athletic cornerback with smooth hips, Fulton has the ability to fortify Buffalo's cornerback spot as a future starter.
The Ravens' need for defensive line help is filled by one of the more talented interior defenders in this draft.
Few are as active as Gallimore, who makes his living creating disruption in the backfield.
As a three-down linebacker with a nose for the football, Wilson brings tremendous ball skills and instincts in coverage.
Ball-hawking free safety with jaw-dropping combine numbers who can take over for the franchise-tagged Anthony Harris after 2020.
Cleveland proved his toughness by playing through a bad toe injury all last season. He's an athletic fit here, but he needs to get stronger.
Pittman is a big, smart player who has sharpened his route running. He'll give Lamar Jackson a sure-handed ball-winner on the outside.
Quality backup option behind Tannehill who has a big arm and offers the potential for more in the future.
The Packers didn't pick up a receiver in the first, but they get a true Y tight end who can help as a pass catcher here.
Zone-scheme center with excellent range as a run blocker and a chance to start right away.
Davis has an outstanding frame and flashed big-time potential early in his Alabama career.