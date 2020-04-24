Presented By

2020 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Second-round run on running backs

Published: Apr 24, 2020 at 03:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).

ROUND 2

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bengals need linebacker and pass-rush help. Guess what? Baun gives them both!

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Higgins has tremendous hands and is an A+ ball-winner on the second and third levels of the field.

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

The Lions need to add rush and disruption -- two things that just happen to be Blacklock's forte.

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Versatile big man with rush who can play up and down the line -- and even stand up on the edge.

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

History has shown that young quarterbacks can thrive with big safety blankets at tight end.

School: Utah | Year: Junior

Press-man cornerback with solid ball skills and good toughness? Yep, that'd help mitigate the loss of James Bradberry.

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Gifted runner with a low mileage total on the odometer and a chance to make an immediate impact.

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Gross-Matos still needs some refinement, but the long edge could give this thinning Texans front some much-needed pass rush.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Free safety with man-cover experience from the slot and a pedigree that any team will appreciate.

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior 

 [Leonard Fournette](/player/leonardfournette/2557973/profile) appears to be 
 [on the way out](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001110022/article/jaguars-continue-to-talk-trading-leonard-fournette). Taylor would be more than capable of filling that void. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Tremendously instinctive safety with NFL bloodlines who adds to the Bears' defensive IQ.

School: Louisiana-Lafayette | Year: Senior (RS)

Talented tackle/guard with outstanding athleticism who might have been a late first if not for injury.

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The run on running backs continues, as Dobbins has "start now" potential for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

It's no secret that the Broncos must improve the left tackle spot, as 2017 first-rounder Garett Bolles hasn't worked out as hoped. Jones is a great value here.

School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

The Falcons can't be happy with their pass rush at the moment. Uche adds explosiveness off the edge.

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The former wide receiver has some of the best ball skills in this CB class. He will be a welcome addition to a team needing coverage help.

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Steelers get a future starter with skilled hands who might be a sneaky-good fit in their defense.

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

Chicago needs a receiver. Mims offers premium size, speed and athleticism.

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Okwara was polarizing in the scouting community, but he's an upside talent who just needs consistency.

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

The Rams need a true early-down runner who can step in for Todd Gurley. Akers is a great get here.

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

Taylor's size and explosiveness have a "Frank Clark 2.0" feel, but there is still development needed.

School: LSU | Year: Senior

An athletic cornerback with smooth hips, Fulton has the ability to fortify Buffalo's cornerback spot as a future starter.

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

The Ravens' need for defensive line help is filled by one of the more talented interior defenders in this draft.

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

Few are as active as Gallimore, who makes his living creating disruption in the backfield.

School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

As a three-down linebacker with a nose for the football, Wilson brings tremendous ball skills and instincts in coverage.

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

Ball-hawking free safety with jaw-dropping combine numbers who can take over for the franchise-tagged Anthony Harris after 2020.

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

Cleveland proved his toughness by playing through a bad toe injury all last season. He's an athletic fit here, but he needs to get stronger.

School: USC | Year: Senior

Pittman is a big, smart player who has sharpened his route running. He'll give Lamar Jackson a sure-handed ball-winner on the outside.

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

Quality backup option behind Tannehill who has a big arm and offers the potential for more in the future.

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

The Packers didn't pick up a receiver in the first, but they get a true Y tight end who can help as a pass catcher here.

School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

Zone-scheme center with excellent range as a run blocker and a chance to start right away.

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Davis has an outstanding frame and flashed big-time potential early in his Alabama career.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence's surgery on non-throwing shoulder 'went great'; QB will be ready for training camp

Trevor Lawrence's shoulder surgery is already in the past. Now it's on to rehab. The Clemson product went under the knife Tuesday to fix the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.
news

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, with 255 players hearing their names called. But for those who weren't selected, there's still hope to make an NFL roster. Gil Brandt goes position-by-position and ranks the best undrafted rookie free agents in the 2020 class.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's five takeaways from Day 2

Some high-profile prospects came off the board on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. What are Daniel Jeremiah's biggest takeaways from Friday? Here are his top five.
news

2020 NFL Draft: D'Andre Swift among Day 2's top value picks

With Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, Cynthia Frelund reviews each selection from Friday night to determine the five best Day 2 values.
news

2020 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Patriots snatch QB in third round

With Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. Are we about to see a major run on running backs? Which quarterback could the Patriots target?
news

2020 NFL Draft: Roger Goodell relieved after Day 1 goes well

Roger Goodell tells Judy Battista about his experience hosting the 2020 NFL Draft virtually from his basement -- and why he's planning to spend less time on his feet on Day 2.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's six takeaways from Day 1

To say the least, Day 1 2020 NFL Draft was unusual, but by the time the first round was complete, the results looked like previous drafts with trades and surprises. Here are Daniel Jeremiah's six biggest takeaways from Day 1.
news

2020 NFL Draft: CeeDee Lamb among Day 1's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her model to determine the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft -- including the Dallas Cowboys' selection of CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 overall.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects available

Here are the top remaining players in the 2020 NFL Draft pool, based on NFL Network draft Daniel Jeremiah's rankings of the top 150 prospects.
news

Peter Schrager 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Tua Tagovailoa slides

With just hours to go before the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off, Peter Schrager makes one final set of predictions on how Round 1 will play out. Could we see five trades and a steep slide for Tua Tagovailoa?
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Bucs pick Jerry Jeudy

On the eve of the 2020 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock of the year. While the No. 1 overall pick follows a familiar script, DJ has some Round 1 surprises. At one point, four straight teams -- including Tom Brady's Bucs -- snag a receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW